What The NFL Playoff Picture Looks Like On Sunday

Three games down, three games to go.

The NFL’s 2021 postseason kicked off on Saturday afternoon, with three Wild Card games being played. The Buffalo Bills took down the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team.

There are three more Wild Card games set to be played on Sunday.

Sunday’s games will be kicked off by the Tennessee Titans against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round. Later, the New Orleans Saints will take on the Chicago Bears. Wild Card Weekend will wrap up on Sunday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s what the playoff picture looks like heading into Sunday.

AFC

The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs will take on the lowest-remaining seed in the Divisional Round. That will be either the Titans, Ravens or Browns.

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills will take on the highest-remaining seed in the Divisional Round. That will be either the Steelers, Titans or Ravens.

NFC

The No. 1 Green Bay Packers will take on the lowest-remaining seed in the Divisional Round. That will be either the Los Angeles Rams or the Chicago Bears.

The other matchup has yet to be determined. If the Saints beat the Bears today, they’ll take on the Buccaneers. However, if Chicago upsets New Orleans, the Bucs will host the Rams in the Divisional Round, with Green Bay hosting Chicago.

***

Today’s games kick off shortly after 1 p.m. E.T.