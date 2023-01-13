NFL Playoff Overtime Rule Changed For This Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 23: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the snap during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23rd, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last year, an instant classic between the Bills and Chiefs ended on the very first possession of overtime. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the back of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bills, especially since the winner of that game advanced to the AFC Championship. Many people said they simply lost that game because of the coin toss.

As a result, the NFL changed its overtime rules in the offseason.

If a game goes into overtime this postseason, both teams are guaranteed a possession.

Even if the team that wins the coin toss scores a touchdown on its opening possession of overtime, it must either kick an extra point or attempt a two-point conversion. The team will then kick off to its opponent.

In the event the score is tied after both teams have a possession, the game will become a sudden-death overtime.

Maybe we'll see these new rules on display during the Wild Card round of the playoffs.