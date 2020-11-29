A Second NFL Team Has Been Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their 10th-straight game on Sunday and were officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention in the process.

This has been a long season in Jacksonville. Then again, you could say that every year since 2008 with the exception of 2017’s AFC runner-up finish.

The Jaguars have made the playoffs only once in the last 13 seasons. They’re mired in one of the longest stretches of futility in the NFL outside of Cleveland, the team that beat Jacksonville on Sunday to move to 8-3 on the year.

After the game, the Jaguars finally moved on from embattled general manager Dave Caldwell, per multiple reports.

Jaguars are now officially eliminated from playoff contention, per ESPN Stats & Info. Second team to be eliminated. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 29, 2020

There is one bright spot to all this for Jacksonville. Right now they seem destined for a top two pick, which means they’ll put themselves in position to get another crack at a franchise quarterback.

In fact, if the Jaguars lose out and the New York Jets actually win a game, Jacksonville could wind up with the No. 1 overall pick and the grand prize of drafting Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

These are the types of things that allow Jags fans to have some hope right now.