NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18.

This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a Divisional Round matchup in Philadelphia. Hurts says he's not worried about the G-Men targeting his injured shoulder.

“It’s football,” Hurts said during his press conference on Tuesday. “I’ve got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field, so I’m going to go out there and just play my game. Whatever happens, happens.”

Hurts completed 20/35 passes for 229 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception during the Eagles' Week 18 win over the Giants. While he was able to lead his team to victory, he clearly wasn't his best self.

With an extra week of recovery time as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, he'll likely be more prepared for this Divisional Round matchup on Saturday night.