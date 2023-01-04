NFL Quarterback Reportedly Told Coaches He Shouldn't Start

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up as Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday morning, multiple reports suggested the Washington Commanders were benching starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

Initial reports hinted at Taylor Heinicke getting the start on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, there appears to have been a change of plans for the Commanders.

The team announced Sam Howell will be the starting quarterback on Sunday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the decision to start the rookie quarterback came after Heinicke suggested it to the coaching staff.

"The expectation about which QB would start for Washington shifted from Taylor Heinicke to Sam Howell late this morning, per sources. Heinicke, who had received indications that he was in line to start, believed Howell was deserving of a full game and relayed that to coaches," Fowler reported.

Not many quarterbacks in the NFL would give up an opportunity to showcase what they can do on the field - especially one attempting to lock down the starting job.

However, Heinicke is a true team player and wanted to let the rookie get his reps.