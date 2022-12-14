NFL Quarterback Reveals He'd Consider Running For Governor

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: General view of University of Phoenix Stadium before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots at on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is currently focused on leading his team for the final four games of the regular season. Make no mistake though, he thinks about what's next once his playing career is over.

McCoy told reporters Wednesday that he won't shut the door on coaching. He even has thoughts about running for governor in Texas.

There are a lot of people in Texas who love McCoy. The former Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year had an outstanding career with the Longhorns.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy is still popular enough in the Lone Star State to become its governor.

For now, McCoy will have to settle for being the starting quarterback of the Cardinals. Earlier this week, Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL.

Kingsbury expects McCoy to play at a high level this Sunday against the Broncos.

“I think with a week of preparation [where] he gets the reps and he’s really confident that’s when he’s played at a high level," Kingsbury said.

McCoy has 702 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions this season.