Report: 2 NFL Teams Looking To Make Biggest Quarterback Splash

There are reportedly two NFL franchises viewed by most as the teams most interested in making a big “splash” at the quarterback position this offseason.

We’ve already seen two blockbuster quarterback trades, with Matthew Stafford going from Detroit to Los Angeles, and Carson Wentz going from Philadelphia to Indianapolis.

Two more quarterbacks could be moved, with Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson reportedly being unhappy in Houston and Seattle, respectively.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the two NFL franchises most interested in making a big “splash” at the position are Carolina and Denver.

The Panthers and Broncos want to make the biggest splash at quarterback, but don’t necessarily have the assets (and I doubt Watson is thrilled about Charlotte). The Dolphins and Jets do have the assets, with the Dolphins making the most sense. I have no problem with a player trying to take control of his career and work his way out of a bad situation. But Watson had better be careful not to sour his reputation. Multiple sources noted a bit of hypocrisy with Watson’s “loyalty” tweet. Where is Watson’s loyalty to the Texans after signing a massive contract extension just five months ago?

They’re not the only franchises getting mentioned, of course.

Wilson, for instance, reportedly has a set list of four ideal trade destinations. Watson, meanwhile, has been linked to a couple of different franchises.