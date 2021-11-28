The Spun

NFL Quarterback’s Wife Bans Herself From Road Games

SoFi Stadium during a Los Angeles Rams vs. Chargers preseason game.INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 Fans are in the stands during the Rams vs. Chargers game at SoFi Stadium Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The wife of an NFL superstar quarterback has revealed that she’s given herself a road game ban moving forward.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, will not be attending any road games the rest of the season.

Earlier this year, Kelly Stafford got into it with an opposing fan, throwing a pretzel in frustration. As a result, Kelly Stafford will not be attending any road games.

“I guess I hit him right in the head,” Kelly Stafford said of the incident at a Rams-49ers game, per her podcast, “The Morning After.”

“I’m human, I make mistakes, and I own up to them, I don’t f—king hide from them, that’s not me.”

Kelly Stafford added that she won’t be attending road games moving forward.

“What I will change is that I won’t go to away games. You continue to say things, I’m going to have a very hard time holding my tongue,” she said.

The Rams, 7-3 on the season, are set to take on the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m E.T. on FOX.

