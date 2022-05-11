NFL RB Reportedly Had $100,000 In Jewelry Stolen From Home

Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis had more than $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his Atlanta home on Wednesday, per Cobb County police records obtained by ESPN.

In addition to this monetary loss, the burglars also took something with some serious sentimental value: a pair of custom cleats for "My Cause, My Cleats" honoring his late father, Michael Oliver, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

Davis, an Atlanta native who suited up for the Falcons this past season, tweeted about the robbery over the weekend.

"The devil works hard but I ain’t gone let it ruin me. Some youngins broke into my crib and stole my jewelry. But the most important thing they stole was my cleats with my dad name and cancer cause on it. Now that hurts," he wrote.

According to police reports, Davis was at dinner on Wednesday, May 4 when his security team alerted him of two males wearing grey hoodies, masks and armed with handguns approaching his back patio. Further details aren't available as the case is still open, per ESPN.

The thieves stole two diamond chains worth $25,000 apiece: one with a "No. 28" pendant and another with an "MD" pendant. Two Cartier bracelets, four tennis chains and a Gucci handbag were also among the stolen items.

Davis logged 503 yards and three touchdowns on 138 carries for the Falcons in Year 8. The 29-year-old RB signed with the Ravens on a one-year deal earlier today.