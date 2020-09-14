NFL Reacts To National Anthem Displays By Players, Coaches

The NFL’s first Sunday of the 2020 regular season is wrapping up, with the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys playing the final game of the day on Sunday Night Football.

It was an eventful day, both due to the on-field play and what happened before games.

There were national anthem displays in every NFL game today, with some teams opting to stay in their locker rooms and others choosing to be on the field. For the teams that were on the field, many had players kneeling.

The most-interesting move came by the Indianapolis Colts, who had head coach Frank Reich kneeling, while all of the players stood.

“We thought it was a unique way to express what needs to be done, where someone like myself, a white leader, would kneel, not out of defiance but out of humility … we can’t leave things the way they are,” Reich explained to reporters following the game.

“It takes all of us, everybody, but certainly white leaders really have an opportunity to step up and make a big change as far as systemic racism is concerned.”

The NFL has since released a statement on what happened.

Across the league, NFL Players continued to bring attention to social injustices that have persisted in the Black community for many years. We stand by the players in the quest for equality. pic.twitter.com/SDSZf35HKk — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2020

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season will conclude on Monday night with two games. The Giants are taking on the Steelers, while the Titans are playing the Broncos.