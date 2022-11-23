NFL Reacts To New York Jets Quarterback Decision

The New York Jets are going in a different direction at quarterback for this Sunday's game.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, "During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN. Wilson — who had a 5-2 record as a starting QB this season, with both losses coming vs. the Pats — is being benched."

The NFL world reacted to the news on Wednesday.

"Joe Douglas when he realizes he cannot finesse the #Panthers for another QB as Matt Rhule is no longer around," tweeted Cat Crave.

"Zach Wilson heads to the bench but it doesn't have to be forever," a Jets fan said. "He can take the Denzel Mims path - keep his head up, work hard, & try to earn the starting job back - or he can go full Elijah Moore & sulk. Choice is up to him but it will ultimately tell us a lot about him."

"Still a bit surprising, but one thing I was told about Robert Saleh's process: Play-time decisions based on on-field performance more than players' feelings/emotions," commented Jeremy Fowler. "Needed more at the QB spot."

"Wins: Not a quarterback stat," replied Bruce Nolan.

"When this guy was in my DMs at 3am wanting a TikTok deleted I should've known he wasn't Himothy," remarked Mack McGuire.

It's yet to be announced who will take over for Wilson. But either Mike White or Joe Flacco will be behind center come 1 PM ET Sunday.