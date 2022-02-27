NFL Red Zone Host Teases Big Announcement Monday

Scott Hanson of NFL Red Zone is prepping a major announcement on Monday regarding some games for next season.

Hanson posted a video while out skiing and confirmed that the announcement will have which teams that join the Jacksonville Jaguars for the international series games.

“We’re announcing the teams that will join the Jags for the international series here in 2022,” Hanson said. “So, big announcement. Check your local NFL channel for all the information and just know this: Assuming I don’t break anything, it’s just 28 weeks to go until seven hours of commercial-free football.”

The Jaguars have been part of the international series for the last several years. A lot of other teams have also played, but the Jaguars have always been a mainstay each year.

The NFL had two international games in London this year as the Dolphins played the Jaguars, plus the Jets played the Falcons.

For 2022, three games are scheduled to be in London, plus there will be one in Munich and one in Mexico.