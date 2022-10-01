NFL RedZone Announces Decision On Aaron Judge Look-Ins

As NFL RedZone fans buckle up for another seven hours of commercial free football, many are wondering if that will apply to Aaron Judge cut-ins.

According to host Scott Hanson, there's no need to worry.

Per Hanson: "Confirmed. Will NOT cut away from the [football] to show chicken pitchers throw 4 balls nowhere near the plate."

Viewers were upset last weekend with ESPN interjecting its college football coverage with Aaron Judge's at-bats as he looked to tie the AL home run record.

The Yankees slugger has since tied the record with five games left to break Roger Maris' famed 61.