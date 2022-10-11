NFL Referee Explains Controversial Roughing Penalty Call

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo congratulates Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a fourth quarter sack against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

There was another controversial roughing-the-passer call that was made on Monday Night Football.

Just a day after Tom Brady was the subject of a controversial call, Derek Carr was at the center of this one.

Chiefs star pass rusher Chris Jones was rushing Carr when he got to him and sacked him as any other pass rusher would. He stripped the ball from Carr as he was landing on him and even came up with the ball.

Normally, the Chiefs would've gotten the ball back but head referee Carl Cheffers decided to penalize Jones for roughing the passer.

It sparked a lot of debate on social media since Carr didn't even get hit that hard. That said, Cheffers said after the game that he followed the rule to a tee after he saw Jones land on him with his full body weight.

"Carr gets full protection of all aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight," Cheffers said, via ESPN.

The NFL is going to have to get a handle on this before these calls start costing teams playoff games.