NFL Referee Explains Kirk Cousins Roughing The Passer Call

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins against the Lions.DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks up at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings notched a closely-contested 37-35 victory over the Detroit Lions courtesy of a questionable call made by referees late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

Down 31-29 with 11 minutes to go in the final period, the Lions came up with what looked like an outstanding defensive stand. Safety Tracy Walker sacked Kirk Cousins on a huge 4th-and-goal snap. Unfortunately for Detroit, Walker was called for a highly-questionable roughing-the-passer call.

With a fresh set of downs and half the distance to the goal line, the Vikings capitalized with the six points that would ultimately win them the game.

While the football world has rained down on the officials for the call on what seemed to be a textbook tackle, the referees continued to stand by their decision.

When asked about the costly flag after the game, referee Adrian Hill said the call was a clear-cut penalty.

“By rule, one of the categories for roughing the passer is full body weight, where the tackler lands with full body weight on the quarterback. That’s the category this play fell into,” Hill said.

Hill’s response to the question stems from a true belief in his call or a severe lack of responsibility. Either way, there’s no arguing that this penalty played a huge role in the Vikings’ seventh win of the season.

It’s hard to see what Walker could’ve really done differently here. After making the initial contact with Kirk Cousins, the safety rolled off almost immediately.

If this call isn’t made, there’s no telling how the game would’ve ended up.

Neither team had a chance of making the playoffs anyways, but it’s always tough to see a game so heavily influenced by the referees.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.