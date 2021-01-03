A veteran NFL referee was reportedly hospitalized on Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.

Clay Martin, a 45-year-old NFL official, was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a report from the Tulsa World via Football Zebras.

The veteran NFL official had been out of game action since December 21. Martin was reportedly asymptomatic at the time, but he’s since gotten worse.

Martin was reportedly admitted to the hospital on Saturday. The NFL referee is also a high school basketball coach and he reportedly sent this message to his players:

“I’m going to be in the hospital for a little while. Keep practicing and working hard and I will look forward to rejoining you soon,” Martin said.

The Martin family released a statement, as well.

“Our family is very appreciative of all the heartwarming messages that we’re receiving. Clay is receiving medical attention at St. Francis. Our family will continue to find peace in our faith, each other and many, many people who we are blessed to call friends,” the family said.

Martin has been an NFL referee since the 2015 season. He joined the professional ranks after officiating in Conference USA.

Our thoughts are with Martin and his friends and family. Hopefully he can make a full recovery and be back on the field soon.