NFL Referees Have Telling Admission On Quarterback Hits

NFL referees have taken a lot of heat this season for being flag-happy on hits to quarterbacks.

Per Ross Tucker, that’s what the officials have been told to do from the higher-ups.

Officials have been instructed to throw a flag, even when they’re in doubt about a hit to a quarterback or defenseless player.

Officials are told “when in doubt” throw the flag to protect QBs & defenseless players. I don’t like that standard but multiple refs have told me that’s what they’re taught. 🤷‍♂️ — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) January 16, 2022

NFL fans have been frustrated throughout the season as defensive players have struggled with hitting quarterbacks.

Hits that were deemed “okay” a year or two ago are now being penalized which has led to a lot of controversy around the league each week.

Even when defensive players are hitting the quarterback right after a throw, they’re still getting hit with flags, which helps the offense.

There were 127 roughing the passer penalties called during the 2020 season, but this season that number went up to 151. It’s only likely going to continue to get higher for the 2022 season if none of the rules change.