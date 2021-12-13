Look: NFL Referees Missed Clear Penalty On The Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens almost pulled off one of the more remarkable comebacks of NFL Sunday.

Down two with just over a minute to play, Baltimore recovered an onside kick with the chance to steal a win in Cleveland. But according to veteran NFL referee Terry McAulay, the Ravens did so illegally.

Here’s the rule for kicking team formations. 4 Baltimore players were illegal before the ball was kicked. On the bottom, players 2, 3, and 5 from the sideline. From the top, the 2nd player from the sideline. https://t.co/KnTNe7e7BN pic.twitter.com/YxmHD67E4T — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) December 12, 2021

“Here’s the rule for kicking team formations,” McAulay explained. “4 Baltimore players were illegal before the ball was kicked. On the bottom, players 2, 3, and 5 from the sideline. From the top, the 2nd player from the sideline.”

The Ravens’ recovery was a huge momentum shift in the divisional battle. However, Baltimore wasn’t able to capitalize on it.

Tyler Huntley and the offense couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-six. Browns star corner Denzel Ward tackled Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman well short of the marker to seal the much-needed win.

Baltimore’s lead atop the AFC North shrank with the loss. And at 8-5 with an injured Lamar Jackson, the Ravens could find themselves in trouble with four games to go.

It’s going to be tough sledding down the stretch. The Ravens finish with the Packers, Bengals, Rams, and Steelers. All of whom are either leading their division (Green Bay) or in playoff contention (everyone else).