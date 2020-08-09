NFL, Referees Reportedly Reach Agreement On 2020 Season

The NFL and its referees have come to a critical agreement on the fast-approaching 2020 season.

Players aren’t the only members of the NFL that are entering a risk by playing this year. Refs must also be considered as the league works to protect the health and safety of all members of the NFL.

The NFL will adhere to any referee’s decision to opt out of the 2020 season. In such cases, the league will pay referees $30,000 if they do indeed choose to opt out. Those same referees will also be guaranteed their job in the 2021 season, should they want to return.

This is an important step in the NFL as the league works to help both the players and referees. A full outline of the NFL’s agreement with referees can be found in the tweet below.

The ⁦@NFL⁩ and NFL Referees Association have an agreement on 2020 opt-outs. Payment of $30K, guarantee of 2021 job. Details: pic.twitter.com/ncxvQM9AZm — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 9, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see how many officials opt out of the 2020 season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Either way, it’s great to see the NFL ensuring their safety during this turbulent time.

The NFL is just over a month away from the 2020 season. The first game takes place on Sept. 10. The Houston Texans will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a marquee contest. Fans are eagerly awaiting the massive game as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ explosive offense go head-to-head with Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.

The NFL season begins in just over a month. Referees have just a few more days to decide on whether or not they’ll opt out this season.