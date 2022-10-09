NFL Releases Statement Following London Field Concerns

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: A general view as Green Bay Packers prepare to snap the ball in the fourth quarter during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

There were some concerns about the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium heading into Sunday morning's game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers.

According to Mike Florio, the main concern was seams on the field but there were also some concerns about deep dips near those seams.

The NFLPA said those concerns were valid, but the field did pass inspection prior to the game kicking off.

“The field surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is prepared and maintained by NFL field managers who specialize in both artificial and natural grass playing surfaces,” an NFL statement read, via ProFootballTalk. "The field was inspected by those field managers, as well as the independent field inspector and the NFL Players Association field consultant. All requirements, as agreed upon between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, were met and in compliance with our mandatory standards and practices.”

After the field was approved, the fans in London saw a great game between the two teams.

The Giants were able to come away with the upset, 27-22, and are now 4-1 in Brian Daboll's first season as head coach.

There's no doubt that more NFL games will be played at this stadium, especially after how great this one was.