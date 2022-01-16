NFL Releases Statement On Controversial Call During Bengals-Raiders

The NFL broke its silence on a controversial call involving a whistle that should’ve blown a play dead. But instead, it resulted in a Cincinnati Bengals touchdown in the second quarter.

According to the league’s senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson, “We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play — they got together and talked — they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball.”

The refs said the whistle came "after the receiver caught the ball." pic.twitter.com/xZmblLnlAs — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 16, 2022

However, anybody who’s seen the play can clearly tell that the whistle was blown before Tyler Boyd caught the ball.

“So they didn’t think that the whistle was blown while the ball was in the air?” asked pool reporter Paul Dehner.

A whistle was 100% blown while the pass was in the air. If an official did that, this play is supposed to be ruled dead, per NFL rules. pic.twitter.com/PZNAKsnY81 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2022

“That’s correct,” Anderson responded. “They did not feel the whistle was blown before the receiver caught the ball.”

Anderson also pointed out that an “erroneous” whistle is not a reviewable play by the NFL’s rules. So apparently that’s the league’s story and they’re sticking to it. No matter how wrong it might be.

Can’t imagine this one is going to sit well with the Black Hole.