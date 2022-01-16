The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Releases Statement On Controversial Call During Bengals-Raiders

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL broke its silence on a controversial call involving a whistle that should’ve blown a play dead. But instead, it resulted in a Cincinnati Bengals touchdown in the second quarter.

According to the league’s senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson, “We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play — they got together and talked — they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball.”

However, anybody who’s seen the play can clearly tell that the whistle was blown before Tyler Boyd caught the ball.

“So they didn’t think that the whistle was blown while the ball was in the air?” asked pool reporter Paul Dehner.

“That’s correct,” Anderson responded. “They did not feel the whistle was blown before the receiver caught the ball.”

Anderson also pointed out that an “erroneous” whistle is not a reviewable play by the NFL’s rules. So apparently that’s the league’s story and they’re sticking to it. No matter how wrong it might be.

Can’t imagine this one is going to sit well with the Black Hole.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.