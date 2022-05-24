NFL Releases Statement On Super Bowl Halftime Sponsor

On Tuesday, Pepsi announced the official end to its 10-year partnership with the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In response to the end of this decade-long endorsement deal, the NFL has released a statement regarding its search for the next halftime show namesake.

Unsurprisingly, the league has already received an "incredible amount" of interest from prospective brands.

"The Super Bowl Halftime performance has grown to become the most talked about musical event of the year and delivers what advertisers most crave — aggregating a massive live audience," the NFL writes, per insider Darren Rovell. "As you would expect, we've received an incredible amount of interest from the marketplace and look forward to announcing a new partner."

After purchasing naming rights with a marketing deal of more than $2 billion in 2012, Pepsi became synonymous with the Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Any new name will certainly take some getting used to.

The 10th and final Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in Los Angeles.

While the soft drink brand elected to no longer represent the Super Bowl Halftime performance, it did extend its sponsorship deal with the NFL as a whole.