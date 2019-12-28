The NFL Released Its Top 10 Quarterbacks Of All-Time

This week, the NFL has been unveiling its ‘NFL 100 All-Time Team’ to celebrate the 100th year of professional football. Friday, the league revealed the 10 quarterbacks who made the list and fans of two franchises in particular freaked out.

The NFL’s list includes a few modern-day signal-callers as well as some pioneers of the game. Unfortunately, they aren’t ranked in any order.

The selection panel consisted of 26 people – coaches, front office executives, former players and a few media members. Quarterbacks were the last position unveiled.

You can check out the entire list here – including coaches. The 10 quarterbacks are listed below:

Sammy Baugh

Tom Brady

John Elway

Brett Favre

Otto Graham

Peyton Manning

Dan Marino

Joe Montana

Roger Staubach

Johnny Unitas

The two quarterbacks most feel were most snubbed are Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers. Brees owns a number of all-time records, while Rodgers is considered by many to be the most talented signal-caller of this era.

It’s always hard to compare players from different eras, especially when the game has changed so much over the years. Most of the debate is centered around whether a few of the older players should have made the list.

NFL fans – do they have it right?