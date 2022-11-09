NFL Reportedly Admitted To 2 Major Referee Mistakes Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 03: A referee picks up a penalty flag during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 23-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The NFL reportedly confirmed that the Chicago Bears were on the wrong end of two incorrect penalty flags in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Per Alex Shapiro of NBCS Chicago:

"Bears heard back from the league on a few plays they sent in from the Dolphins game. According to a team source, the league said officials missed on two big penalties. [1.] DPI against Eddie Jackson should not have called, [2.] DPI should have been called on the Chase Claypool deep ball."

Fans weren't pleased on Twitter.

"Beyond aggravating," one user said. "I hate this 20/20 hindsight nonsense that doesn't change games. We all saw both during the game, and, yet, the refs, paid to get them right, got BOTH wrong, and BOTH changed the W/L result of the game, robbing the Bears of a victory and playoff run."

"Ah yes, love an empty gesture," tweeted Jeremy Layton.

"Of course!! We ALL knew they had!!!" another replied.

"You think."

The Bears lost 35-32 despite an NFL record 178 QB rushing yards from Justin Fields.