NFL Reportedly Announcing Major Business Move This Week

The NFL will reportedly join the NBA in embracing the growing world of NFTs and digital collectibles.

According to reports from the Sports Business Journal on Tuesday, the NFL and NFL Player’s Association has partnered up with Dapper Labs, the same company that operates the wildly popular NBA Top Shot, to create something that resembles the NBA’s digital collectible marketplace.

An official announcement will reportedly be made sometime this week.

According to sources, this week the @NFL, @NFLPA and @dapperlabs will announce a deal to launch a digital collectibles marketplace resembling the hit NBA Top Shot. ➡️ @BenFischerSBJhttps://t.co/mtvkndlEGd pic.twitter.com/jWf4368e0q — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) September 28, 2021

Precise terms of the deal have yet to be released, but the agreement will reportedly make Dapper the union’s second largest source of digital licensing revenue behind EA Sports (creator of “Madden.”)

Dapper will reportedly create digital renditions of NFL highlight clips to work as virtual trading cards, just as they did with NBA Top Shot. The marketplace should be up and running by the end of the 2021 NFL season, per SBJ.

The initial success of NBA Top Shot was immense, facilitating $700 million in sales by May of 2021 after spiking in popularity this winter. Activity and sales have since leveled out, but the intrigue of a new market in the NFL could revitalize those numbers.

Dapper is backed by player investors Stefon Diggs, Malcolm Jenkins and D.K. Metcalf.