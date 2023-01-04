NFL Reportedly Considering A Drastic Scheduling Change

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals speak during the suspension of their game following the injury of Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly considering a major schedule change after Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed.

Buffalo and Cincinnati didn't finish their game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. After Hamlin was transported to the hospital, both teams agreed to call the game off.

However, the game still has major AFC playoff implications and the league is considering drastic changes to get the game played.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL is discussing delaying the AFC playoffs by one week and have the Bills and Bengals play in Week 19.

The NFC Wild Card playoffs would be held that same weekend. In Week 20, the AFC Wild Card playoffs would be held and the NFC would have a bye week.

This would push the Divisional Round back one week and leave teams without a bye before the Super Bowl.