NFL Reportedly Considering Friday Game In 2023

NFL pros could soon be headed for the Friday night lights.

According to Sports Business Journal, "The NFL will expand its schedule to include a Black Friday game, most likely starting with the 2023 season."

Adding that streaming giant Amazon will broadcast the game.

SBJ says that the NFL has reportedly been looking to expand its schedule into the Friday after Thanksgiving for years now, and it's very possible that the league gets its wish within the next two years.

Momentum for a Black Friday game began to build during Amazon's negotiations for "Thursday Night Football." Something that longtime football writer Peter King noted in his Football Morning in America column back in April:

Very quietly, during the NFL meetings last month in Florida, owners passed what looked like a meaningless resolution—... But the resolution has some interesting meaning: Owners gave the NFL permission to schedule two more teams for a second short-week game. ... Amazon is focused on a great package of games this fall to help convince potential subscribers it’s a must-have service. Amazon Prime has wanted a Black Friday game—a game on the Friday after Thanksgiving—as part of its schedule in 2022, or at the latest by 2023. This resolution gave the NFL the ability to take two more teams and make them play, in this case, on the Friday following a Sunday game.

Black Friday is obviously one of the biggest days of the year for Amazon's e-commerce. This would give the league an even greater audience as holiday time rolls around.