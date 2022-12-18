NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time.

And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to further capitalize on that with an extended trading deadline. Per the football insiders:

At last week's winter meeting, the league's general manager advisory committee discussed a potential one- or two-week extension to the trade deadline -- and sources say there seems to be momentum building among some clubs toward pushing it back.

More discussion is reportedly expected over the coming months and it would need 24 of the league's 32 owners to be onboard. However, its not clear where the competition committee will fall on the matter; with fears that tanking teams could dump high-salary players to contenders late in the season.

That said, this wouldn't be the first time the NFL's trade deadline has been pushed back. Prior to 2012, it was Week 6 rather than the Tuesday after Week 8.