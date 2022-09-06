NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change In 1 Aspect Of Player Discipline

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

With joint practices becoming more and more in vogue during the NFL's preseason, so have training camp fights. Now, according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the league is looking into taking action going forward.

Per Maske:

"The NFL 'absolutely' will consider taking jurisdiction over potential discipline of players for actions during joint practices in training camp, source says, under the same system currently used for on-field discipline during games."

The issue is reportedly already on the agenda for the league's next winter meetings.

Up to this point, the NFL left player discipline at practice and scrimmages up to the teams. As was the case with the Rams and Aaron Donald after a helmet-swinging incident involving the Bengals last week.