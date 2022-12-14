NFL Reportedly Considering Notable Rule Change

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the NFL Referee crew Michael Banks #72, Greg Meyer #78, Bruce Stritesky #102, Phil McKinnely #110, Head Referee Bill Vinovich #52, Mark Perlman #9, and Gary Cavaletto #60 (L-R) pose for a photograph before the game between Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers before the game at the Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

NFL player safety has been a major sticking point in many of the league's recent rule changes - some of them have been for the better and some have arguably made the game worse. But a major rule change is reportedly on the table for the NFL owners in the weeks to come.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent told the media on Wednesday that the owners are discussing whether hits on quarterback or other defenseless players should be considered either reviewable or an automatic ejection from games.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, such a change would go through the league's normal process with a vote potentially happening at the owners' meeting in March.

Vincent said that while he believes that the calls from referees have been consistent, they are still human and there should be a "healthy discussion" over whether the foul should be reviewable.

As you might imagine, the statement isn't going over particularly well with fans. Many believe that it's a bad rule in college and would be an even worse rule in the NFL.

"Sure. Take one of the absolute worst and most controversially subjective rules from college and bring it to the NFL for no reason. Good idea," one user replied.

"No one wants this. Just fix roughing the passer and stop making phantom calls that totally change the momentum of games. SMH it's ridiculous the NFL can't get the basics of officiating right," wrote another.

"Plz not an automatic ejection… only on the 2nd offense," a third wrote.

This is a rule that has the potential to alter NFL games in an even bigger way. It will be worth paying close attention to as March approaches.