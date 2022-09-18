NFL Reportedly Considering Possible Bucs, Saints Suspensions

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

There's a chance that Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore could be suspended following their altercation on Sunday.

It all started when Lattimore got into it with Tom Brady. They exchanged some words before Leonard Fournette came in. He got shoved by Lattimore and then Lattimore got trucked by Evans.

Both Evans and Lattimore were then ejected from the game after more pushing and shoving occurred.

Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the league is set to review the situation for discipline. It could decide to just fine the two players, but a suspension could be more enticing since this isn't the first time that these two have gotten into it.

Lattimore shoved Evans in the back during a game in 2020, and Evans knocked Lattimore's helmet off in return. That resulted in Lattimore getting a $10,500 fine.

We'll have to see if both players get some discipline over the next day or two.