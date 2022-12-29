NFL Reportedly Considering Significant Officiating Change

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The push for full-time officials in the NFL is reportedly gaining traction, per ProFootballTalk.

The idea behind this push is to make sure that all officials are as unbiased as possible, with not outside distractions from other professions.

When/if this change happens, the league could gradually phase in the new rules.

"That doesn’t mean it will happen, or that it will be as clear and clean as all officials immediately devoting full professional efforts to officiating. The league may allow (for example) the officials who currently moonlight to continue to do so, with new officials being required to take full-time jobs with no other professional responsibilities," Mike Florio reports.

Most NFL officials work for the league as a part-time gig and hold other jobs/responsibilities outside of their referee duties.

"Their full work duties should be devoted to knowing the rulebook and how to properly and consistently apply it. When not studying the rulebook, they should be determining how to properly use the rules via simulations. When not doing that, they should be working out. When not doing that, they should be officiating offseason workouts and training-camp practices."

It's currently unclear when/if this change will actually go down. For now, NFL officials can continue to lead their double lives.