NFL Reportedly Creating Its Own Streaming Service

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

If you haven't gotten your fill of streaming services yet, the NFL is going to make sure your media consumption diet is totally full.

According to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the NFL is moving forward with plans to launch their own streaming service, "NFL Plus." Per the report, the streaming service is set to launch this July and will cost $5 per month (subject to change).

The new streaming service is expected to include a wide variety of NFL-related media such as radio shows, podcasts and team-created content. As for live games, those will be limited to what's available in local TV markets.

Previously, the NFL distributed games like that through cellphone providers and Yahoo. But those deals have since expired.

SBJ reported that the NFL is actively working to sell a larger stake in their various media services. Fischer speculates that NFL Plus could be added to that sale if or when it happens.

As you can imagine, fans that are already exhausted by the glut of streaming services aren't thrilled by the idea. Fans are particularly upset by the lack of games available outside of predetermined markets.

Here are some of the reactions to this report:

"If they are still going to lock us into local markets this is worthless," one fan wrote.

"*movie trailer voice* From the brilliant minds that brought you the disaster that is NFL Game Pass..." CheeseHeadTV's Aaron Nagler wrote.

"Us: hey, we would like to give you money to watch our teams games, like an a la carte type deal..." wrote a third. "Them: how bout an option to pay us to watch the games you already get for free?"

Like it or not though, it looks like NFL Plus is coming soon.