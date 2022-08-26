NFL Reportedly Decides On Potential Punishment For Aaron Donald

Inglewood, CA, Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Just months after the two teams squared off in the Super Bowl, there were back at it this week for joint practices. Unfortunately, things turned ugly when a melee started.

Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was caught on video swinging a pair of helmets at Bengals players during the scrum. The football world immediately suggested that Donald should receive a suspension - like the one Myles Garrett received for his actions against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

According to the latest report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, that won't be happening.

"Club handles, so the league does not get involved. Always been that way," a league source reportedly told her.

Garrett received an indefinite suspension that cost him the final six games of the 2019 season after he ripped the helmet off of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him with it.

The Rams could let Donald off with a fine - if that.