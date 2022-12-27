NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Mac Jones Play

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during pregame against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Mac Jones made headlines for a dirty play this past Sunday and the NFL took notice.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Jones is set to be fined over $11,000 for a dirty low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

Jones wasn't even attempting to make a play on the ball after he turned it over. Here's a replay of the block:

This isn't the first time that Jones has been in the headlines about dirty plays. He's been accused of playing dirty multiple times since coming into the NFL.

Even though Jones isn't being suspended by the NFL, his wallet is still going to feel this fine. Hopefully, he'll learn his lesson and not try anything like this ever again.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will try to keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 1. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.