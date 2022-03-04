NFL Reportedly Deciding Soon On 2023 Combine Location

The NFL is going to reportedly decide in the very near future about where the 2023 scouting combine will be held.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract for the combine in Indianapolis is up after this year’s version. Because of that, there will need to be a new deal.

If the combine isn’t held in Indianapolis next year, it could be held in Los Angeles or Dallas.

NFL’s contract for the combine in Indianapolis expires after this year and the combine could be held starting next year in Dallas, LA or Indianapolis. “Decisions to be made soon,” said one source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

Indianapolis has been the host of the combine since 1987 so to see it in another city could be weird for some fans.

It’s been held there due to the city being centrally located and since it has a domed stadium.

Indianapolis will also look to win the bidding for 2024 as well over the same two cities. This year’s combine has been happening this week and looks set to wrap up this coming Monday.