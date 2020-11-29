The NFL Reportedly Denied A Request By The Broncos

The Denver Broncos are entering unprecedented territory this afternoon as they take the field without a single eligible quarterback on the roster.

Reserve QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday — the situation has only worsened since then. On Saturday afternoon, starter Drew Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all deemed high-risk, close contacts after engaging in maskless interaction with Driskel earlier this week.

Denver will be forced to start undrafted rookie WR Kendall Hinton at QB this afternoon. The receiver has yet to record a stat in the NFL after spending the first half of the season on the practice squad.

It’s safe to say the Broncos are at a severe disadvantage against 8-2 New Orleans today.

Per @JamesPalmerTV, there are people in the #Broncos building who have not even met Kendall Hinton. Now, Denver’s starting QB! Let’s get nuts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

The organization made an appeal to the league Saturday, trying to get their game with the Saints moved to Monday night. After a strong effort from coach Vic Fangio, president Joe Ellis and GM John Elway to persuade the NFL — that appeal was reportedly denied.

As high-risk, close contact to Driskel on Thursday, all three quarterbacks would be cleared to play on Monday after undergoing the mandated five-day quarantine.

But, the NFL has made it clear throughout the season that schedule changes wouldn’t be granted for competitive reasons. Only teams with uncontrollable outbreaks receive game extensions.

The Broncos will take the field against the Saints at 4:05 p.m. E.T.