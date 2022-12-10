NFL Reportedly Fined 2 Players For Faking Injuries Last Week
At the start of December, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams regarding potential punishments for faking injuries. Well, the league proved on Saturday that it wasn't messing around.
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury on Monday night against the Buccaneers. The All-Pro took a knee in the fourth quarter of the game.
The Saints were fined a whopping $350,000 for this incident. It turns out head coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen were also fined.
Jordan shared his reaction to the fine on Twitter.
"Agent told me bout it and initially I laughed and was like, that’s ridiculous- clearly aggravated something," he wrote. "Then he told me how much the fine was and I been irked since."
Jordan wasn't the only player fined this week.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league also fined Bengals safety Jessie Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury against the Chiefs.
Bates will appeal his fine. A decision regarding Jordan's fine hasn't been announced yet.
These fines will most likely serve as a wake-up call for the rest of the league.