NFL Reportedly Fined 2 Players For Faking Injuries Last Week

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumbles the ball as he is hit by Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints during the 4th quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

At the start of December, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams regarding potential punishments for faking injuries. Well, the league proved on Saturday that it wasn't messing around.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury on Monday night against the Buccaneers. The All-Pro took a knee in the fourth quarter of the game.

The Saints were fined a whopping $350,000 for this incident. It turns out head coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen were also fined.

Jordan shared his reaction to the fine on Twitter.

"Agent told me bout it and initially I laughed and was like, that’s ridiculous- clearly aggravated something," he wrote. "Then he told me how much the fine was and I been irked since."

Jordan wasn't the only player fined this week.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league also fined Bengals safety Jessie Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury against the Chiefs.

Bates will appeal his fine. A decision regarding Jordan's fine hasn't been announced yet.

These fines will most likely serve as a wake-up call for the rest of the league.