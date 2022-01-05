The Spun

NFL Reportedly Gets Rid Of 1 Major Aspect Of NFL Combine

One of the most hot button aspects of the NFL Combine is reportedly being phased out.

Amid a host of Combine-related revisions, the Associated Press reports that the league plans to eliminate the Wonderlic test for incoming prospects.

The Wonderlic has long been a source of controversy. As the scores haven’t appeared to have any correlation to how a player can process information on the field.

Not to mention the test’s unreliability and how it could be used to diminish the intelligence of some NFL prospects. Often times in a particularly ugly way, crossing racial lines.

Also in the memo distributed to teams and obtained by the AP, new penalties are in order for interview violations.

According to the NFL’s memo, teams will be forced to forfeit a draft pick “between the first and fourth round” and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if a club displays “disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional” conduct during a pre-draft interview.

Numerous players in the past have spoken about interview questions that have crossed the line. Particularly pertaining to sexual orientation. And on at least two occasions asking if a prospect’s mother was a prostitute.

The league is also altering drills for offensive and defensive linemen to better simulate in-game player movements. As well as goals to “expand media coverage with more prime-time workouts” and “enhance the fan experience.”

