NFL Reportedly Has Requirement For Broncos’ Next Owner

Those interested in acquiring the Denver Broncos better come correct. According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the NFL wants all proposals to buy the team to be fully capitalized at the time they’re sent through.

Meaning, the league doesn’t want lead investors still working to get the money together after the bid is made.

As was the case with the Carolina Panthers a few years ago. Other groups made higher offers than current owner David Tepper, but they didn’t have their money in order.

The official sale price of the Carolina #Panthers is $2.275 billion, source said. $2.2 billion of that sum will be paid in cash by new owner David Tepper. This is a new record price for the purchase of a US sports franchise. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2018

This stipulation makes it a better more challenging for a group trying to buy a team; rather than one mega-wealthy person.

As Kaplan explains, NFL rules allow up to $1 billion in debt to be assumed when purchasing a team. And they require that at least one person/family own 30 percent of the franchise themselves.

The Panthers sold for a league-record $2.275 billion when Tepper bought the team back in 2018. Given the Broncos history, the state of the NFL and how expensive sports clubs have become, many estimate Denver’s sale could reach as high as $4 billion.

Media tycoon Byron Allen says he will bid on the Denver Broncos, per @business. If successful, Allen would become the first Black majority owner of an NFL team. pic.twitter.com/4d3Fun1yLJ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 8, 2022

Among the most interested buyers is Byron Allen, who would become the black majority owner in NFL history.

As the CEO of Entertainment Studios, Allen is worth a good deal of money, but would reportedly still need partners in order to put forth the projected offer.