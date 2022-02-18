NFL Reportedly Hires Attorney For Investigation Into Dan Snyder Allegations

The NFL has hired an attorney to conduct the league’s investigation into the latest allegations against Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders.

Mary Jo White will lead the way in an investigation into new claims of inappropriate behavior by the team owner that were brought up during a U.S. House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee roundtable earlier this month. This roundtable discussion unearthed these new allegations seven months after the NFL announced the completion of its own investigation.

White’s findings will be made public at the conclusion of her investigation, at which point NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will decide whether the league will take further action, per NFL insider Mark Maske of The Washington Post.

The findings of Mary Jo White will be made public at the conclusion of her investigation and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine any further actions to be taken by the league, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 18, 2022

The NFL did not release the findings of its investigation to the public, upsetting many fans around the league. The league says it will make the findings from this new investigation public because “allegations were made in a public forum with no expectation of anonymity for witnesses,” per Maske.

Mary Jo White, an attorney with Debevoise & Plimpton law firm, is a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former SEC chair. She previously headed the league’s investigation into allegations against former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.