NFL Reportedly Hires Attorney For Investigation Into Dan Snyder Allegations

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder looks on at FedEx Field.LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NFL has hired an attorney to conduct the league’s investigation into the latest allegations against Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders.

Mary Jo White will lead the way in an investigation into new claims of inappropriate behavior by the team owner that were brought up during a U.S. House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee roundtable earlier this month. This roundtable discussion unearthed these new allegations seven months after the NFL announced the completion of its own investigation.

White’s findings will be made public at the conclusion of her investigation, at which point NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will decide whether the league will take further action, per NFL insider Mark Maske of The Washington Post.

The NFL did not release the findings of its investigation to the public, upsetting many fans around the league. The league says it will make the findings from this new investigation public because “allegations were made in a public forum with no expectation of anonymity for witnesses,” per Maske.

Mary Jo White, an attorney with Debevoise & Plimpton law firm, is a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former SEC chair. She previously headed the league’s investigation into allegations against former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

