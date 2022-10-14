NFL Reportedly Looking Into Possible Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Atlanta Falcons Defensive Tackle Grady Jarrett (97) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) but receives a penalty on this play during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could reportedly receive a punishment from the NFL.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the NFL is looking into whether or not to fine Brady for his conduct on the field last weekend.

The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.

Here's more on the news, from ESPN:

Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second. ...When asked if he was aware Brady may have tried to kick Jarrett, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told ESPN that he "didn't see any of it so I couldn't answer that question."

While a fine isn't welcomed news, it's better than a possible suspension - which never entered the question here.

Brady and the Buccaneers are gearing up for a contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Tampa Bay enters the game as a heavy favorite as Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett makes his first start at home.