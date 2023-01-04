NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Bills-Patriots Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Bills-Patriots Week 18 game will reportedly go on as scheduled, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The league still hasn't decided what to do about Monday's suspended Bills-Bengals game, but Week 18 is slated to go on as originally planned.

The NFL still has to determine the kickoff time for Bengals-Ravens.

Monday's Bills-Bengals game was called off during the first quarter after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went down with cardiac arrest. Hamlin is still in critical condition at a local Cincinnati hospital, and the Bills organization is obviously shaken by this terrifying incident.

It will no doubt be difficult for the entire league to get back on track with this situation weighing heavy on the mind, but it appears not much will be altered schedule wise this weekend.

The Bills are scheduled to welcome the visiting Patriots for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.