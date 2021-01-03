NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Playoff Scheduling

The final Sunday of the 2020-21 NFL regular season is here. The playoffs are scheduled to begin next weekend.

The National Football League has yet to announce its playoff schedule – many playoff spots have yet to be locked up, after all – but a decision has already been made as far as the schedule is concerned.

Several teams, including the New Orleans Saints, who are without running back Alvin Kamara, are hoping to play as late as possible on Wild Card weekend. Players like Kamara, who reportedly tested positive, won’t be available on Saturday, but could be on Sunday.

However, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the league will not be taking any of that into consideration.

“Despite the fact that some playoff teams want to play next Sunday to have an extra day to get players off the Reserve/COVID list, the NFL says player availability will not factor into Wild-Card scheduling,” he reported on Sunday morning.

Despite the fact that some playoff teams want to play next Sunday to have an extra day to get players off the Reserve/COVID list, the NFL says player availability will not factor into Wild-Card scheduling. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

This is probably the right move. It would be impossible for the NFL to make things fair for everyone as far as the scheduling is concerned.

While unfortunate for some teams, it makes sense for the league to not take player availability into account.