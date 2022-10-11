NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Roughing The Passer Controversy

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding a couple of roughing-the-passer calls over the last two days.

It started on Sunday when Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle got penalized for simply sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. It continued on Monday Night Football when Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones had a strip sack of Derek Carr and was penalized for the same thing.

Fans and media members have taken issues with these calls since they're normally regular sacks. The quarterback isn't in any real danger of getting seriously hurt with these two plays.

This has led to the NFL deciding that it will discuss these penalties and evaluate the rule, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. Maaddi also reports that a change to the rule wouldn't happen during the season.

The NFL owners are expected to meet in New York next week which could kickstart some much-needed changes to this rule.

Perhaps one solution could be to review the flag. It could go to the booth upstairs to truly see if the foul was committed on the play.

In any case, it's great to see that the league is taking a step to try and remedy this issue.