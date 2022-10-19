NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Star Wide Receiver Davante Adams

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for the play in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential punishment for his actions after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams shoved a camera person who walked in front of him as he was exiting the field. The star wide receiver apologized for his behavior, but the man he pushed still decided to file assault charges against him.

According to a new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL will wait for the legal process to play out before announcing a potential punishment for Adams.

"With misdemeanor assault charges being filed against Raiders’ WR Davante Adams, his case now falls under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which waits for the legal process to play out. While it does, Adams will continue playing, including Sunday vs. the Texans.

Some fans can't believe this is becoming an actual story and that Adams could receive punishment.

"all this over a push? everyone needs pampers now apparently," one fan said.

Others suggested they'd be doing the same thing if it meant they could cash in after being pushed by an NFL player.

"Big dog if i can get paid for a minor push…im stayin hospital for weeks," another fan said.

Should Adams be punished?