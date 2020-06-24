The NFL Is Reportedly Making 1 Major Change To All Stadiums

It remains to be seen if fans will be allowed at NFL games this fall, but we’re starting get a clearer picture of what stadiums will look like.

Sports Business Journal is reporting that every NFL stadium will have tarp-sized advertisements covering the first couple of rows of seats.

Ben Fischer of SBJ reported the news on Wednesday afternoon. He reports that the first “six to eight” rows of every NFL stadium will be used for advertisements.

“Under a plan shared with team presidents on Tuesday, the first six to eight rows of seating in every stadium — including on-field suites — will be off limits to fans this season. That move is officially to protect players, coaches and team staff from coronavirus exposure, but it would also free up that space to become lucrative sponsorship assets,” he reports.

This is not a surprising move. It’s not an innovative one, either. Other professional sports leagues, most notably the English Premier League, have already been doing it.

It makes sense for the NFL to look at other revenue streams if attendance is going to be limited – or completely abandoned – this fall.

Sports Business Journal adds that there will be “restrictions designed to protect league sponsors” as far as the advertisements go.

The NFL has league-wide sponsorships and you would think competitors won’t be allowed to buy up the tarp-covered ad space.

You can view the full report here.