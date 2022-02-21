NFL Reportedly Planning A Big Move On Christmas Day

With the 2021-22 season officially in the books, the NFL has shifted its focus to next season’s schedule. Why? The NFL has an important decision to make regarding Christmas Day.

Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year. The NFL, as a result, will reportedly shift all but one of its games a day earlier to be played on Saturday’s Christmas Eve.

There will still be one primetime game on Christmas Day, however. NBC will provide the coverage.

“Even though Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, the NFL plans to move all of its Sunday afternoon games to Christmas Eve, a Saturday,” writes John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal. “NBC will still have “Sunday Night Football” in prime time on Christmas night.

“Judging from the success of Christmas Day’s Browns-Packers game on Fox and NFL Network last season, both CBS and Fox have asked the NFL to allow them to carry one Christmas Day game this year in the late afternoon window. Considering that Browns-Packers was the ninth most-watched program in all of television in 2021, it’s likely that one of them will get that window.”

The NFL schedule will feature a few changes next season. Here's what to expect:

Christmas Day has long been one of the best days in the NBA season. But the NFL has a track record of eating up those TV ratings when league games are played on Christmas. Expect the league to schedule two juggernauts for Christmas Day later this year.

The rest of the Christmas Day games will reportedly shift to one day prior.