NFL Reportedly Reviewing Tua Tagovailoa Concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association has reportedly initiated a joint review of the circumstances surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's most recent concussion, per ProFootballTalk.

The Dolphins placed Tua under concussion protocol on Monday, marking his second time this season.

The NFL's abundance of caution regarding this situation is extremely understandable. While this is Tua's second stint under concussion protocol, it's widely believed that the Miami quarterback has suffered three head injuries this season.

Tua's first concussion protocol stint happened after he suffered a horrific head injury during a Thursday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. He suffered what appeared to be another serious head injury just days before in Week 3, but he was not placed under protocol.

Tua's most recent concussion occurred during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. While it's unknown when exactly the injury occurred, many believe it happened when his head smacked against the turf just before halftime.

Tua stayed in the game and threw three interceptions after said incident.

Dolphins backup Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start in place of Tagovailoa this weekend.