NFL Reportedly Taking ‘Close Look’ At Stadium’s Turf After Injuries

The National Football League will reportedly be taking a close look at a stadium’s turf field after several injuries – and complaints – on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 2, but the win came at a cost. Several 49ers players, including star defensive lineman Nick Bosa, were seriously injured.

Following the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that his players had complained about the turf conditions at the New Jersey stadium.

“I know that’s as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf that I’ve ever been a part of,” Shanahan said. “From what I saw, the other team did, too. I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was. I think that was the first time people played on it. That was something our guys were concerned about right away and the result definitely made that a lot stronger. Unfortunately, it’s a place we have to go back next week.”

It’s especially concerning for the 49ers, as they return to MetLife Stadium in Week 3 to face the New York Giants.

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL is investigating the field conditions:

Per a league source, the NFL’s field operations department will take a closer look at the situation based on the concerns raised by the 49ers. There’s a very good reason for doing that: The 49ers play there again next Sunday, against the Giants.

It was a devastating injury day across the NFL. Several players, including Saquon Barkley, Drew Lock, Parris Campbell and Christian McCaffrey, went down with injuries.

Hopefully this was just a blip and not a trend of what’s to come in 2020.